Erica Robin, the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan, radiated elegance and national pride during the Miss Universe 2023 evening gown competition. Wearing a stunning creation by Furne One Amato's ONE, Erica donned a sparkly masterpiece that not only showcased her poise but also paid homage to her country's flag. With a cape gracefully draped on her head and arms, symbolising the color white, she effortlessly blended glamour with symbolism. Miss Universe 2023: Miss Philippines Michelle Dee Stuns in National Costume Show for Preliminary Competition, Reflect A Tapestry of Unity and Heritage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Miss Universe Pakistan (@missuniversepakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Miss Universe Pakistan (@missuniversepakistan)

