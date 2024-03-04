On the first day of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities, Deepika Padukone attended the occasion in a stunning black fit and flare gown, exuding classic Hollywood charm. She elegantly styled her hair in a ponytail and complemented her look with emerald jewellery. Continuing her style streak on the second day, she opted for an all-ivory ensemble, donning an ivory top, pants, and a coordinated trench coat, paired with nude pumps and sunglasses, showcasing her effortless chicness. On the third day of celebrations, she stole the spotlight in a mesmerising gold and black embellished lehenga, radiating regal elegance. For her fourth look, she wowed everyone in a vibrant red bandhani saree, effortlessly slaying the ensemble with her grace and charm. Ranveer Singh Turns Photographer As Pregnant Deepika Padukone and Orry Strike a Stylish Pose at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Video).

Deepika Padukone in a Black Fit and Flare Gown

Deepika Padukone in an Ivory Outfit

Deepika in a Gold and Black Lehenga

Deepika Padukone in a Red Bandhani Saree

