Get ready to be wowed by the glowing mom-to-be, Deepika Padukone, flaunting her latest airport fashion look! With her signature blend of ease and elegance, she strutted through Mumbai airport in style. Decked out in a chic black jacket featuring fur accents on the sleeves and edges, paired with a classic white tee and flared black pants, she nailed the effortless yet glamorous look. She accessorised her look with trendy white sneakers, and sleek black sunglasses. With just a touch of lip gloss, Deepika's makeup was flawless and radiant. Her hair, styled in a neat updo, perfectly complemented her jet-setting vibe. Deepika Padukone Dazzles in Multiple Mesmerising Looks for a Brand Photoshoot, View Pics of the Fighter Actress.

Deepika’s Stylish Airport Fashion Look

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Deepika Padukone’s Fashionable Airport Look

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Deepika Nails the Airport Fashion Style

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)