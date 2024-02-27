Mouni Roy wowed everyone with her impeccable style at the Zee Cine Awards Press Conference! She rocked a chic black ensemble, looking effortlessly glamorous. Her outfit included a cropped jacket, a cropped top, and flared pants, all in black. Keeping her makeup simple, she opted for a lip gloss, subtle pink shades on her eyes and cheeks, and a touch of drama with kohl and liner. With her hair left loose, she completed the look flawlessly. Mouni Roy Sets New Standard for Glamorous Couture in Her Glitzy Rose-Gold Gown Adorned With Intricate Gold Embroidery(View Pics).

View Mouni Roy’s Pics From the Zee Cine Awards Press Conference Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

