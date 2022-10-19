Brahmastra babe Mouni Roy needs no introduction. Right from her Naagin days to starring in an Ayan Mukerji film, she has grown immensely as an artist. Now, today, she posted a series of clicks from her recent photoshoot on Instagram and it's sexy AF. In the monochrome pics, she could be seen slaying it in a bralette top and pants combo. Hot is the word! Fashion Faceoff: Jasmin Bhasin or Mouni Roy, Who Nailed this Black Masaba Gupta Saree Better?

Mouni Roy in Barlette Top and Pants:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

