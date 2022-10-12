Mouni Roy and her sartorial picks have always been into limelight for the Gen Z who follow her fashion sense like no other! The Brahmastra actress recently shared a slew of pics in bright green maxi dress that came with strappy sleeves and ruffled tiers. No doubt, she looked stunning in the gorgeous dress that exudes her casual-chic style like anything. View pics of the beautiful actress whose ravishing dress and enchanting vogue is sure to take away your midweek blues. Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Curves in a Sultry Orange Cut Out Dress, Calls Herself a Fashion ‘Memorabilia’ (View Pics)

View Pics of Mouni Roy in Green Maxi Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

