Mouni Roy never fails to surprise her audience with stunning pictures. The actress recently shared a couple of photos from her performance. Before hitting the stage, she posted images where she's dressed in a short black sleeveless dress adorned with various-sized golden chains, perfectly accentuating her enviable figure. The elegant black attire beautifully showcased her graceful and alluring silhouette, adding to the allure of the mirrored images. Mouni also shared a picture of her stage performance. Mouni Roy Shares Precious Moments of Sunday Bliss with Husband and Adorable Fur Babies (View Pics).

Mouni Radiates In Black Ensemble, Shares Pics On Insta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

