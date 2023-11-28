Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has always left everyone stunned with her bold fashion sense and bizarre dressing. She recently shared her latest look in a blue bikini, revealing her entire body. Uorfi kept her hair wet as she posed for the cameras in a mirror selfie she shared. She added a twist to the post by captioning it, “Moye Moye.” While some users liked her look, others took the opportunity to troll her as usual. Uorfi Javed Arrested For Her Fierce Fashion Choices? Here's The Real Reason Behind It (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed's instagram Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

