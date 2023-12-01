Mrunal Thakur showcased her impeccable fashion sense on Instagram in a chic black formal attire. The Sita Raman star exuded power dressing vibes, donned in a black sleeveless waist top adorned with white stripes, elegantly paired with jet-black formal pants. Her silver pointed heels infused a touch of glamour into the all-black sophistication. Mrunal's high ponytail and subtle makeup complemented the look, featuring a glossy lip tint. The Lust Stories 2 sensation elevated her chic avatar with minimalistic statement accessories, defining bold elegance. In her latest pictures, the Bollywood actress radiates ravishing allure, once again proving her style game perfectly expresses fierceness and finesse. Explore the charisma of Mrunal Thakur's chic avatar below. Hi Nanna: Trailer of Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Telugu Film to Be Out on November 24 at This Time; Check Out New Poster!.

Mrunal Thakur's Power Play!

