Mrunal Thakur’s Shimmery Black Sharara Set Is a Lesson in Ethnic Fashion Goals (View Pics)

Mrunal impresses us every time with her amazing fashion sense. Whether it's Western outfits or traditional Indian clothes, she always looks perfect and never fails to leaves us amazed! Her recent black sharara set is no different.

Socially Nimmi Mathai| Feb 23, 2024 10:50 AM IST

Mrunal Thakur delighted her fans on Instagram by sharing stunning photos of herself adorned in a shimmery black sharara set. The three-piece ensemble featured intricate sequins embellishing the jacket, adding a touch of shimmer to her ensemble. Pairing it with matching flared bottoms and a chic black cropped top layered beneath the sleeveless jacket, Mrunal exuded elegance and style. To complement her attire, she opted for white heels with red prints. She accessorised the look with rings, a gold bracelet, and eye-catching chunky gold dangling earrings. Mrunal's makeup was impeccable, with subtle hints of bronzer and highlighter accentuating her natural beauty. A soft pink blush added a rosy glow to her cheeks, while her lips were swiped with a lovely rosy pink lipstick. Her makeup was elegantly completed with dramatic brows and simple eyeliner. To complete her look, Mrunal styled her hair into a neat ponytail, adding a modern yet traditional touch to her appearance. Mrunal Thakur Looks Elegant in Pastel Floral Printed Suit, Check Out Her Stunning Pictures Here!.

