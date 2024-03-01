Natalie Portman made a stunning entrance in Paris for Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior Show. She wore a shimmery brown suit with a coordinated skirt, a black top, and a stylish black trench coat. Her outfit, though formal, was absolutely breathtaking, making her the center of attention at the event. She accessorised with a brown and black clutch and trendy animal-print sunglasses. Her makeup was flawless, with a subtle touch of red blush on her cheeks and vibrant red lipstick. Completing her look with a neatly tied French knot, Natalie exuded elegance and finesse. Thor: Love And Thunder Actress Natalie Portman's Street Style is All About Jeans and Tees!.

Watch Natalie Portman’s Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)