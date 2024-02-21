The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2024 was a special one for actress Nayanthara, as she won the coveted best actress title for her stellar performance in Jawan. For the prestigious event, the actress stole the spotlight in a lemon-green silk saree that draped gracefully. She paired it with a matching, sleeveless blouse. Her ensemble also featured diamond bangles, an exquisite choker featuring blue, white, green, and gold accents, and stunning gold and emerald chandbali earrings. With flawless makeup accentuating her features—a dewy base, a hint of pink blush, rosy lipstick, and captivating smokey eye makeup—she captivated all eyes at the event. The traditional touch was perfected with a bindi adorning her forehead and a neatly tied bun, completing her enchanting look. Nayanthara Birthday Special: Simplicity Has a Permanent Place in Her Fashion Wardrobe (View Pics).

View Nayanthara’s Pics From the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2024 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

