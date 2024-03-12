Nia Sharma shared a lovely video on social media, flaunting her toned figure in a chic black and white outfit. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a white backless top with two straps at the back, matched with a black bow tie, flared black pants, and a sleek black suit. Her style exuded both sophistication and sexiness. She accessorised her look with white heels, rings, black sunglasses, and stud earrings. She kept her makeup simple and elegant. Her hair, tied up in a high ponytail, added the finishing touch to her formal yet sexy look. Sexy! Nia Sharma Raises Temperatures in a Sequinned Black Top and Skirt (View Pics).

Watch Nia Sharma’s Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)