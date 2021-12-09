Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj celebrated her 39th birthday on December 8. And, on her recent photo shoot from her special day, she posed totally nude with her curvy body. She dropped the sexy clicks on Insta and Twitter, where in two images she can be seen posing with a birthday cake and on the another she is giving a big smile while sitting on a teddy bear. She thanked all her fans for heartwarming birthday wishes on her b'day on the post. While sharing the pics she wrote, "Barbz, I love you so very much. Thank you for all of these heart warming bday wishes."

Check Out Nicki Minaj's Pictures Below:

🎉🦄♥️🎀 Barbz, I love you so very much. Thank you for all of these heart warming bday wishes. 💞 pic.twitter.com/BqadRcKDT8 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 8, 2021

