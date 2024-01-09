Nikki Tamboli made heads turn with a sizzling display on Instagram, showcasing ample cleavage in a red hot bustier paired with a thigh-slit sheer skirt. The Bigg Boss sensation shared a series of captivating pictures in this stunning ensemble, sporting beach waves in her hair. Opting for a classic yet glamorous makeup style accentuated by a stroke of nude glossy lipstick, Nikki confidently rocked the look, igniting a storm of admiration from her followers. Nikki Tamboli Stuns in a Shimmery Black Outfit for Her Birthday Bash, Bigg Boss 14 Fame Shares Pics From the Intimate Celebration on Insta.

See Nikki Tamboli's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

