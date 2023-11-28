Nushhratt Bharuccha dazzled on Instagram, unveiling breathtaking photos in a celestial ivory-white attire paired with an intricately embroidered jacket. The Ram Setu star looked ethereal in this dreamy white ensemble featuring a cape-like silhouette by the fashion label Awigna. Exquisite jewellery added a mystical flare, further enhancing her pristine appearance. The actress opted for a sleek wet hairstyle, accentuating her makeup's bold and sensual allure. Her recent pictures resonate with her stellar style statement, leaving us utterly gobsmacked by her overflowing charisma. Nushhratt Bharuccha continues redefining fashion with a perfect blend of grace and contemporary allure, and we are up for it! Nushrratt Bharuccha Flashes Skin With Hot Cut-Outs in Sophisticated Black Dress (View Pics).

Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Ethereal in a Dreamy White Cape-Like Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

