Nushrratt Bharuccha dazzles her fans with a glamorous display, sharing pictures in a stunning sparkly formal ensemble. The Bollywood actress embraces sophistication in an embellished turquoise blue pantsuit, elegantly accented with hints of orange. Opting for minimalistic accessories, Nushrratt radiates charm with glam makeup, featuring beige-pink lipstick and lightly contoured cheeks. Her sleek ponytail adds a modern touch to the ensemble, highlighting the overall chic appeal. Completing the look with turquoise heels, Nushrratt Bharuccha showcases a perfect blend of glamour and sophistication. Explore her glam look below! Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Ethereal in a Dreamy White Cape-Like Ensemble With an Embroidered Jacket and Stunning Jewellery (See Pics).

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Glam-Chic Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

