Nusrat Jahan (also spelt as Nussrat Jahan) is making quite a buzz online these days. The reason is her scintillating hot avatar in frequently shared Instagram reels. The 32-year-old Bong beauty has become a cynosure of all eyes, especially after posting a video in a black crochet bralette. She paired this hot top with statement denim and a jacket. Nusrat Jahan Flaunts Beach Body in Yellow Bikini With Crochet Coverup, View Gorgeous Pics on Instagram.

Watch Instagram Reel Video of Nusrat Jahan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nussrat Jahan (@nusratchirps)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)