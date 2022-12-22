Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan is also a queen of Instagram reels. The 32-year-old in one of her most popular Instagram videos is seen flaunting an all-red look. And the red-hot look weaves magic on us. Nusrat wears a red pantsuit and goes for a bold red lip look. The sleeveless blazer and flared pants are on point, with her blowdry hair looking lovely. The leggy lass put the trending Instagram reel song "ankha vich surma kala" which makes this video a bigger hit among her fans and followers. Nusrat Jahan Sexy Video x Shah Rukh Khan Dialogue: Bengali Actress Dazzles in Red Saree and Matching Bangles in Hot Instagram Reel.

Nusrat Jahan’s Sexy Red-Hot Look in Instagram Reel

