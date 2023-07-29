Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has once again left her fans in awe with a trendy mirror selfie. The young singer took to social media to share a captivating snapshot, flaunting her funky hairdo while sporting a cozy bathing robe. In the picture, Olivia's playful expression adds a touch of charm to the already chic look. Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Red Lips in Latest Mirror Selfie After Announcing Her New Song ‘Vampire’ (View Pic). Check Out The Picture Here:

Olivia Rodrigo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)