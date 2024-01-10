Stepping onto the fashion radar, Olivia Rodrigo mesmerised in a sultry satin black off-shoulder ensemble. Her choice of a side-swept half updo perfectly complemented the outfit, accentuating her allure. Opting for a classic yet glamorous makeup look, the singer exuded sophistication. Rodrigo's style statement set new benchmarks, inspiring admirers with her blend of timeless grace and contemporary allure. Olivia Rodrigo Sleeps for ‘14 Hours a Day’ on Tour, Singer Reveals How She Deals With the Exhausting Work Schedule!

See Olivia Rodrigo's Latest Pic Here:

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Governors Awards. pic.twitter.com/uVRwgiIooH — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 10, 2024

