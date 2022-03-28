Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner never have a dull fashion moment. The couple, who is expecting their second child together, made a stunning entry at the red carpet of Oscars 2022. Joe made a dashing entry in a black suit with silver work on it. Sophie made heads turn as she showed off her baby bump in a red dress. The two posed for pictures on the red carpet and set the internet ablaze with the gorgeous snaps.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICHEALLA (@pradaxbby)

