In case, you have a wedding to attend soon, then Parineeti Chopra's stylish ethnic wardrobe should be your mind. Known for always tapping on the latest trend and serving supreme fashion, the actress today dropped series of stunning pics on Insta and we have zero complain. In the photos, she could be seen giving wedding fashion inspo in a traditional shimmery co-ord set which she teamed up with cape kind of jacket. Not to miss, her choker neckpiece which accentuated her overall getup. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Navya Naveli Nanda, Whose Sequinned Co-Ord Set Did You Like?

Parineeti Chopra Slays in Ethnic Wear:

View this post on Instagram

