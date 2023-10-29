Britney Spears’ music video “Toxic” is a dance-pop and techno-pop number that was and is still loved for its beats and stunning visuals. The ‘Princess of Pop’ showcased an array of her stunning looks for the song and one just can’t forget her iconic blue flight attendant look from the hit track. Paris Hilton has paid ode to the ‘Queen’ in a very special way on this Halloween. The popular personality and entrepreneur shared pics and video of her stunning look for Halloween bash. She recreated Britney’s iconic look from the music video “Toxic” by dressing up in a sexy blue flight attendant outfit with matching gloves and hat. Paris kept her look chic and classy with minimal jewels and we bet, you won’t be able to take your eyes off this ‘Icon’. Adele Impresses as Morticia Addams While Singing 'Hello' in Las Vegas Halloween Show (Watch Video).

Paris Hilton Honours Longtime Gal Pal Britney Spears

Paris Hilton’s Look For Halloween 2023

Watch Britney Spears In “Toxic” Music Video:

