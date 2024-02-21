Renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta continues to make a splash on the fashion circuit with his exquisite creations. In a recent post, the glamorous Paris Hilton took to social media to post a stunning picture of herself in a bold and daring yet striking white dress created by none other than Gaurav himself. The ethereal white dress almost looks like it has been moulded to her toned figure. The dress boasts Gupta's flair for abstract elements, featuring avant-garde shapes, coils, and structures. Accentuating her ensemble with shimmering pumps and elegant white gloves, Paris exudes goddess vibes. Her flawless makeup, featuring a luminous base, bronzer, and highlighter, enhances her natural beauty with an understated elegance. Paris completes her look with softly tousled blonde locks cascading freely. Paris Hilton’s Starry Evening! Actress Stuns in a Silver Bling Dress and Statement Black Shades (View Pics).

View Paris Hilton’s Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

