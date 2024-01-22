Pooja Hegde wowed her fans on January 22 by sharing photos on Instagram donning a stunning peacock green half saree from Raw Mango, priced at Rs 1.39 lakh. The actress paired it with a pink 'Dungarpur' lehenga in Varanasi silk brocade, draping an odhani for a graceful pallu effect. Sporting a 3/4th length green blouse with a chic V-neckline, Hegde complemented the look with a sleek bun and adorned herself with statement jewellery from Razwada Jewels. Her ethnic ensemble once again showcased her impeccable style, leaving fans mesmerised. Check out her ‘Tutti frutti cutie’ look below! Pooja Hegde Birthday: Let's Check Out Her Incredible Style File.

Pooja Hegde's Latest Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)