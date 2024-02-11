Pooja Hegde has become the ultimate muse for this wedding season, thanks to her recent Instagram post showcasing a breathtakingly glamorous lehenga look. She stuns in a luxurious silk lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, paired with a plunging neckline blouse. Her subtle glam makeup and statement jhumkas elevate the look further. Whether you're seeking inspiration for a sangeet or the main wedding ceremony, Hegde's elegant and sophisticated ensemble is sure to impress. Kangana Ranaut Exudes Class in Royal Blue Saree, Channels Ethereal Elegance Inspired by Sadhana!

Pooja Hegde In Desi Wear:

View this post on Instagram

