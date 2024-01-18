Suki Waterhouse is expecting first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson. The singer-actress confirmed her pregnancy during the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. Since then, the singer-actress has been showcasing her blossoming baby bump in stylish ensembles, including her recent appearance at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. New pictures of the mom-to-be have surfaced online that showcases her rocking in a casual look. These photos of Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend are from her outing to a health market in Los Angeles. Suki opted to keep her baby bump in white hoodie and oversized black track pants. She completed her look with a beanie, sunglasses, black sneakers and a black handbag. The pregnant star was seen carrying her cellphone and a bottle of water in her hand. Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Red Hot Backless Valentino Gown at 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (View Pic).

Suki Waterhouse Effortlessly Rocking A Casual Look

Suki Waterhouse in Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/paSNRKdLlh — 21 (@21metgala) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)