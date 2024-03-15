Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a stunning blush pink saree at a Mumbai event on Friday (March 15) evening. The actress, who arrived in India on Thursday with her daughter Malti Marie, looked effortlessly elegant in the modern saree with a matching blouse. She accessorised her desi garment with a statement neckpiece and multiple rings, which completed her glam look. We love how the six-yard flaunted her curves and not to miss her strong makeup game. Ever the professional, Priyanka greeted the paps and posed for photos at the event. Note that PeeCee, who happens to be Bulgari's global brand ambassador, is in Mumbai to promote the jewellery label. Priyanka Chopra Rocks White Top, Matching Trousers, and Diamond Snake Choker Necklace at Bulgari Event In Mumbai (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Slays In Sexy Saree

View this post on Instagram

