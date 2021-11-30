Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday (November 30) and dropped her few gorgeous pictures. The actress can be seen wearing a multi-coloured floral print long dress, which pairs with a long jacket of the same print. She donned this outfit on The Fashion Awards 2021 with hubby Nick Jonas. PeeCee's outfit has been accessorised with pair of earrings and a beautiful neck piece. The dress is by Richard Quinn and the beautiful hairstyle and makeup is done by Luke Pluckrose and Ninni Nummela. The Fashion Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld, Billy Porter and Others Dazzle on Red Carpet.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)