Raashii Khanna’s Haldi Function Style Sets the Bar High for Ethnic Glam Goals! Get Inspired! View Pics

Raashii Khanna shared stunning Instagram photos from a Haldi function, showing off her ethnic elegance in a lovely rose gold churidhar set featuring gold, green, and pink embroidery. Adding to the celebratory vibe, she wore delicate floral accessories on her head and hands. She completed the look with rings, chandbali earrings, juttis, and stylish rose-tinted sunglasses. Her minimalistic makeup with nude pink shades accentuated her features. Leaving her hair loose added to the overall elegance of her style. Raashii Khanna Flaunts Her Hot Bod as She Poses in a Lehenga-Choli (View Pics).

View Raashii Khanna’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)