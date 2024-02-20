Raashii Khanna’s Haldi Function Style Sets the Bar High for Ethnic Glam Goals! Get Inspired! View Pics

Take cues from actress Raashii Khanna's look book on chic styles for a haldi function. The actress exudes elegance in a stunning rose gold churidhar suit, setting the perfect example of how to nail the look.

Socially Nimmi Mathai| Feb 20, 2024 02:02 PM IST

Raashii Khanna shared stunning Instagram photos from a Haldi function, showing off her ethnic elegance in a lovely rose gold churidhar set featuring gold, green, and pink embroidery. Adding to the celebratory vibe, she wore delicate floral accessories on her head and hands. She completed the look with rings, chandbali earrings, juttis, and stylish rose-tinted sunglasses. Her minimalistic makeup with nude pink shades accentuated her features. Leaving her hair loose added to the overall elegance of her style. Raashii Khanna Flaunts Her Hot Bod as She Poses in a Lehenga-Choli (View Pics).

View Raashii Khanna’s Pics Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

