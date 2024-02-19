Rachel Zegler exuded sophistication at the People’s Choice Awards 2024 in a chic black Dior dress. The dress boasted a beaded, netted top, which paired harmoniously with a tiered skirt adorned with tassels. Her accessories included elegant rings, complemented by classic black pumps and a sleek black clutch bag. With flawless makeup featuring a radiant, dewy base and a subtle touch of red blush to enhance her cheeks, she exuded timeless glamour. Completing the ensemble with old Hollywood-inspired waves, her hair added the perfect finishing touch to her stunning look. Rachel Zegler Flaunts Her Sexy Curves In A Black Bodysuit (View Pics).

View Rachel Zegler’s Pics From the People’s Choice Awards 2024 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Slutsky Tooley🕊 (@sarahslutsky)

