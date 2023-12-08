Radhika Madan grabbed quite a lot of eyeballs with her sizzling clicks. The actress looked ravishing in a sultry yellow lehenga featuring white and green prints, ruffles at the border, and a strapless bustier adorned with embellishments and a plunging neckline. The Angrezi Medium actress styled her dark brown locks in wavy curls and opted for blush makeup with a beige undertone. She finished her ethnic look with beautiful, glam jhumkas and a tiny red bindi. Scroll down to witness Radhika’s gorgeous lehenga allure. Radhika Madan Spells Elegance in an Umber Coloured Floor-Length Gown With a Side Slit and Glam Gold Accessories (View Pics).

A Ruffled Affair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)