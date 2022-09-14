Hotness alert! Radhika Madan sizzles in black blazer and pants at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. What grabs the cynosure is her shirtless look that raised the temperature at TIFF 2022! The Kacchey Limbu actress wore a crop blazer with matching pants and styled the Neeta Lulla outfit with exuberant jewellery. She made jaws drop by ditching the shirt underneath the stylish blazer! Radhika's body chain glammed it up as she flaunted her toned midriff in the voguish ensemble. What a stunning look! Kacchey Limbu at TIFF 2022: Radhika Madan, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Barmecha Walk the Red Carpet in Style Ahead of Their Film's World Premiere (View Pics)

View Pics of Radhika Madan from TIFF 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Jaw-Dropping!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Hot AF!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

