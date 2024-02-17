The pre-wedding festivities have commenced in the Ambani and Merchant households. The Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony took place on February 16, during which Radhika Merchant exuded timeless charm in a custom lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna. The bride-to-be epitomised sophistication and grace in this pastel ensemble, adorned with intricate sequin work and floral embroidery. She radiated modern charm by accessorising her look with a three-tiered diamond neckpiece, maang tikka, earrings and bangle. Her minimal makeup and simple hairdo complemented her overall appearance. Radhika, as Anant Ambani’s fiancée, embodies the quintessential modern-day bride. Who Is Radhika Merchant? Here's All You Need to Know About Anant Ambani's Wife-To-Be!

Radhika Merchant’s Look For Lagan Lakhvanu Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in)

