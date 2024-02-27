Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a dreamy beachside wedding in Goa on February 21. The newlyweds couldn't wait to share snippets of their pre-wedding fun on social media, giving us all major wedding goals! They've just blessed our feeds with the first photos from their vibrant Mehendi ceremony. For the ceremony, Jackky rocked a dapper pink sherwani with a textured jacket, paired with cool brown shoes, red sunglasses, and a sleek watch—talk about swag! Meanwhile, Rakul Preet stole the show in a breathtaking red lehenga adorned with stunning orange and pink floral patterns and intricate gold embroidery. Her top featured stunning mirror work, shaped like delicate droplets, while traditional dangling earrings and a matha patti added the perfect touch of elegance! Rakul’s makeup game was on point, with radiant shades of red accentuating her eyes, cheeks, and lips, enhancing her already gorgeous features! With smiles brighter than the sun, this dynamic duo truly radiates love and happiness in every frame! Rakul Preet Singh’s Unseen Pictures From Her Wedding Day Will Leave You Enthralled!.

View Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani’s Mehendi Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

