Rakul Preet Singh caught fans in a frenzy with her recent Instagram post. The Bollywood actress shared striking images flaunting a sophisticated orange blazer ensemble with a cropped, cape-like jacket, vest top and flared trousers. The addition of gold buttons on the orange suit provided a contrasting and glamorous allure to her outfit. The De De Pyaar De fame complemented her look with a chunky gold necklace featuring a giant ivory pearl. The Thank God star let her gorgeous brown locks cascade naturally and kept her makeup subtle with a beige lipstick that matched perfectly with her nude-coloured heels. Catch a glimpse of Rakul Preet Singh's bright orange attire. Rakul Preet Singh Birthday: Let's Have a Peek Inside Her Fabulous Wardrobe!.

Bright and Beautiful!

