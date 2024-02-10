Rakul Preet Singh is here to SLAY and stay! The actress recently dropped a series of clicks on her Instagram and proved why she's a fashionista in the making. The glamorous photos shared see her in a black see-through dress with shimmery golden pattern all over it. Her outfit is a perfect pick for a late-night party. Not to miss, the diva's stunning makeup game, which accentuates her overall getup. Indeed, Rakul's OOTD ticks all the boxes for being simply chic. Kriti Sanon's Style File For 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Promotions Was All About Looking Urban and Chic!

Rakul Preet Singh in Sexy Black Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

