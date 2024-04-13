Rakul Preet Singh is turning heads with her radiant summer look! The actress was spotted exuding effortless charm in a vibrant yellow long kurti paired with chic white pants. Embracing the season's hues, Rakul's ensemble perfectly captured the essence of summer, radiating freshness and style. With her breezy outfit choice and confident demeanour, she proves once again why she's a fashion icon to watch. Check out the pics to soak in some summer inspiration! Rakul Preet Singh Amps Up the Glam Quotient in a Cream-Coloured One Piece Dress With Intricate Patterns (View Pics).

Rakul Preet Singh's Looks Cool In This Dress!

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

