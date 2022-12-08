Recently, Ranbir Kapoor attended Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah and made fans go wow with her fashion sense. For the event, the Brahmastra star was seen opting for a chequered suit with white shirt tucked underneath. However, it was his heavy beard look which added quite a sexy appeal to his overall gteup. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Name Their Daughter 'Raha'; Share What it Means.

Ranbir Kapoor at Red Sea IFF:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir kapoor fanpage 🔵 (@ranbir_kapoooor)

RK Looking Handsome AF:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunny (@ranbirholic.forever)

