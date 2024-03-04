Actor Ranveer Singh flaunted his impeccable fashion sense at the Anant-Radhika pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. On one occasion, he wore a striking black sherwani adorned with blue eagle wings. Another time, he opted for a sleek all-white suit paired with a vest, sunglasses, and shoes. Embracing a more casual vibe for an outdoor event, Ranveer looked effortlessly cool in a floral printed shirt and white trousers. And for another special occasion, he exuded charm in a shimmery ivory sherwani with a jacket. With each ensemble, Ranveer proved himself to be a true style icon. Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Cool Style in Multi-Coloured Floral-Animal Pattern Shirt Paired With High-Rise Pants at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (View Pics).
Ranveer Singh in a Black Sherwani
Ranveer Rocks an All-White Look
Ranveer Singh in a White Suit
Ranveer Singh Looks Dapper in a White Ensemble
Ranveer Keeps it Cool and Casual
Ranveer in an Ivory Sherwani
Somebody give me HQ pics of #RanveerSingh from last night already. 🤤 🤤 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/nkQJnZ1ioa
— Versatile Fan ( Team Rocky) (@versatilefan) March 4, 2024
