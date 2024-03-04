Actor Ranveer Singh flaunted his impeccable fashion sense at the Anant-Radhika pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. On one occasion, he wore a striking black sherwani adorned with blue eagle wings. Another time, he opted for a sleek all-white suit paired with a vest, sunglasses, and shoes. Embracing a more casual vibe for an outdoor event, Ranveer looked effortlessly cool in a floral printed shirt and white trousers. And for another special occasion, he exuded charm in a shimmery ivory sherwani with a jacket. With each ensemble, Ranveer proved himself to be a true style icon. Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Cool Style in Multi-Coloured Floral-Animal Pattern Shirt Paired With High-Rise Pants at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (View Pics).

Ranveer Singh in a Black Sherwani

Ranveer Rocks an All-White Look

Ranveer Singh in a White Suit

Ranveer Singh Looks Dapper in a White Ensemble

Ranveer Keeps it Cool and Casual

Ranveer in an Ivory Sherwani

