Rashmika Mandanna flaunted her figure in her latest Instagram post with her beautiful red and blue lehenga. She paired it with a long and loose jacket with a red design on it. Her hair was styled in beachy waves and she completed the outfit with big earrings and rings. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik Makes Rashmika Mandanna and Judges Dance to Himachali Music in New Promo of the Show.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)