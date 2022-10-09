Rashmika Mandanna is having a gala time at her Maldives vacation and her pics are a proof! The Goodbye actress gave ultimate beach goals in white cut-out dress that came with pastel brown floral prints. She kept it minimal by opting for a sleek ponytail and nude lip shade. Rashmika dropped her vacay pictures while sitting by the pool and enjoying her meal. The background that featured clear blue skies and crystal blue sea serves major hint to get on a vacation RN! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Photographed at Mumbai Airport, Rumoured Couple Jet Off to Maldives (View Pics)

View Pic of Rashmika Mandanna From Maldives Vacation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

