The Animal team celebrated their extraordinary accomplishment with a star-studded success party in Mumbai on January 6. Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt, along with Bobby Deol, Neetu Kapoor, and others graced the bash. Amid the glitz and glamour, the film's leading lady made a striking entrance. Rashmika Mandanna stepped in, captivating everyone's attention in an all-black off-shoulder bodycon long wrap dress that exuded sheer elegance. Her flowing wavy hair complemented her attire, enhancing her look with mascara highlighting her eyes and glossy lips completing the ensemble. Rashmika's dress was a flawless choice, perfectly tailored to accentuate her grace and style. Its sleek and chic design flawlessly embraced her figure, defining her silhouette with finesse. The off-shoulder cut added a touch of sophistication, while the wrap style imparted a timeless allure to her appearance. Animal Success Party: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt Arrive Together, Pose for Photos at the Event (Watch Video).

Rashmika Slays In Black Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rashmika Looks Perfect In Black Off Shoulder Outfit:

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

