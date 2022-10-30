Rashmika Mandanna is teaching us how to look damn cute in a pink dress. As the actress dropped few stills from her beachy getaway and it's simply adorable. In the vacay pics, the actress can be seen winking and smiling for the lenses in a chequered cut-out dress. Not to miss, the plunging neckline and halter neck details on her dress. Have a look! Rashmika Mandanna Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful as She Dons Silk Saree in Coorgi Style on Her Close Friend’s Wedding (View Pics).

Rashmima Mandanna Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

