Rashmika Mandanna wowed her fans after sharing beautiful pictures of her in elegant attire. The Animal actress donned a lightweight, white-hued saree with a distinct gold bolder and teamed it with a white sleeveless blouse. Rashmika went all-in with her accessories as she wore exquisite traditional jewellery, including a necklace, earrings and several bangles. The actress kept her jet-black hair in a sleek ponytail and opted for blush glam makeup featuring rosy cheeks, thick brows and beige-pink lips. The tiny black bindi was the show-stopper of her ensemble! Dive in to explore her latest saree look. Rashmika Mandanna Slays in Soft Pink Saree Paired With Halter Neck Blouse, Check Out Animal Actress' Latest Pictures!.

Rashmika's Elegant Attire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

