Rasika Dugal looks lovely and elegant in an Indo-Western outfit. She wears a long brown jacket with large red floral patterns, matched with a plain white top tucked into colorful flared pants covered in small, vibrant flowers. Completing her look, she adds bangles, an oxidised choker necklace, earrings, and metallic heels. Her makeup is simple, with black nail polish and a subtle pink shade on her eyes, cheeks, and lips. Her hair is neatly tied back in a ponytail, completing her flawless appearance. Rasika Dugal Looks Cool in a Blue Striped Top Paired With Wide Leg Jeans, Mirzapur Actress Shares ‘Mixed Monsoon Feelings’ Photos on Insta (See Pics).

View Rasika Dugal’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

