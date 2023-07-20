Rasika Dugal is considered one of the most versatile actresses in the Hindi film industry, but she also aces the fashion game with her chic choices. In her recent Instagram pictures, the actress looks cool in a blue striped top and wide-leg denim jeans. She completed the look with small golden hoop earrings and a smartwatch. Rasika Dugal shared these photos from her shoot in Udaipur. “Mixed Monsoon feelings. I love the rains vs we had too much work to finish today! [sic]”, she captioned her post. Rasika Dugal Start Shoots for Her Upcoming Web-Series in Udaipur (View Pic).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)