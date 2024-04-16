Like mother, like daughter! Rasha Thadani recently treated us to some fab photos of herself and her mom, Raveena Tandon, adorned in stunning ethnic attire. In the stylish snapshots, Raveena exudes elegance in a white saree complemented by a choker neckpiece and intricate jewellery, radiating sheer beauty. Meanwhile, Rasha captivates with her glamorous presence, donning a sparkling lehenga and flawless makeup that perfectly accentuates her features. Against the backdrop of a desert landscape, the duo poses for the camera, leaving us in awe of their undeniable charm. Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani Offer Prayers at Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple; See Mother–Daughter Duo’s Pics From Their Spiritual Trip.

Raveena Tandon and Rasha in Traditional Wear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha (@rashathadani)

