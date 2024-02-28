Raveena shared a dazzling array of pictures on social media that have left users in awe! Sporting a satin teal gown that flows elegantly to the floor, she effortlessly steals the spotlight. The top half of the gown boasts delicate sheer lace adorned with sparkling sequin embellishments, while the bottom half gracefully embraces her silhouette, featuring a daring thigh-high slit that adds a touch of allure to her look! She accessorises her look with nude pumps, teal earrings, chic black bracelets, and rings. Her makeup is nothing short of flawless. A nude brown lipstick, expertly paired with hints of bronzer and highlighter, accentuates her beauty. And let's not forget those dramatic brows that added an extra layer of charm! To top it all off, her hair styled into a neat bun with delicate baby's breath flowers enhanced her already stunning features. Raveena Tandon Stuns in Rs 13K White Satin Dress, Elevates Glam Quotient With Oxidised Earrings (View Pics).

View Raveena Tandon’s Pics Here:

